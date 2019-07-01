Starting July 1, you now have to be 21-years-old to purchase tobacco products from Walmart of Sam's Club.
The company made the decision back in May, saying it's all part of an effort to keep tobacco away from minors.
Walmart also says they are in the process of ending the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes, which some believe get teenagers hooked on vaping.
In a letter to the FDA, which you can read by clicking here, Walmart says that they acknowledge that even a single sale of tobacco to a minor is one too many, adding they look to improve their compliance program.