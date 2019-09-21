GREAT FALLS – The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place at Centene Stadium where dozens of people gathered with hopes of getting one step closer towards a cure.
The event is a fundraiser that allows multiple groups, individuals, and agencies to get raise money towards finding a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.
One of the individuals took a break from the walk to talk with us about her family’s history with the disease.
“Just a couple weeks ago I found out my oldest brother has Alzheimer’s and it seems like every time I see my sister it seems like another part of her goes away and Alzheimer’s has taken away allot from my family,” Debbie Hamma.
While a cure has not yet been found all of those walking today is hopeful for one soon.
If you want to help donate you can find a list of organizations to donate to here.