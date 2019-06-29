GREAT FALLS - On Sunday the 30th, the Highland Cemetery will take you through time, organizers’ say you'll be able to have conversations with famous figures from the past, like Charlie Russell and Paris Gibson.
People playing these historical figures will be in great falls for a re-enactment to teach everyone about their lives and experiences years ago.
Sergeant 'royal a. Caufield, a world war one hero, will also be joining in on the fun.
He's being played by historical enthusiast Dwight Smith, who says he can't wait to perform.
“You're going to get a living history out here and even if youre not a big history buff you still are getting human interest stories by coming out and it’s a great afternoon you'll learn allot,” said Dwight Smith, Historical Enthusiast
It's all to honor the founding fathers of great falls.
You'll be able to go on walking and riding tours and hear stories from people portraying the historical figures, to learn more about their lives and adventures.
Tickets are available at the event but there are a limited number of them for each of the touring options.