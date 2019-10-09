Montana Department of Justice’s incident report is showing several incidents across the state this morning as snow and ice cover the road along with reduced visibility.
If you are planning on traveling today check the Montana Department of Transportation's website here before heading out.
BROWNING
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that all roads in the area are emergency travel only to let plows work.
I-15
6:59 am: A crash on the northbound lane on I-15 near mile marker 336. There is no injury reported.
11:34 am: A slide off crash is reported to be northwest of Great Falls at mile marker 298.
11:39 am: A spun out semi is blocking the driving lane on I-15 at mile marker 245.5 between Hardy Creek and Canyon Interchange. It is not listed if it is the northbound or southbound lane at this time. A report from the Department of Transportation says the passing lane is open and advises drivers to pass with care.
12:13 pm: No injury crash near mile marker 303 northwest of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS
8:00 am: A crash is listed on the Vaughn South Frontage Road between Great Falls and Vaughn. It is unknown if there are any injuries.
10:05 am: A slide-off crash on MT-200 near mile marker 131 west of Fort Shaw is listed.
11:54 am: No injury crash on MT-80 at mile marker 16 southeast of Fort Benton.
12:21 pm: Slide-off crash on US-87 at mile marker 11 east of Reynsford
HELENA
Chains are currently required for towing vehicles on Rogers Pass.
8:21 am: Jackknifed semi on MT-200 at mile marker 91 reported on MDT’s Travel Info says a semi is blocking lanes and emergency services are on the scene.
10:24 am: No injury crash on MT 141 near mile marker 11 southeast of Nevada Lake.