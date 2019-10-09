Montana Department of Justice’s incident report showed several incidents across the state this morning as snow and ice cover the road along with reduced visibility.
If you are planning on traveling today check the Montana Department of Transportation's website here before heading out.
BROWNING
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that all roads in the area are emergency travel only to let plows work.
Road conditions outside Browning:
US-89 east from Browning to Joe Show East Road is covered with slush/scattered slush.
US-89 west from Browning has scattered snow and ice all the way to the Canadian border.
US-2 east of Browning from where it intersects with US-89 to Columbia Grain near Meriwether Road is covered with slush/scattered slush. The road becomes dry/mostly dry from there all the way to Hingham.
US-2 west of Browning has scattered snow and ice throughout the road to about Singleshot past Glacier Meadow RV Park.
Havre
Road conditions outside of Havre:
US-2 going west of Havre is wet/scattered wet starting outside of Havre to Hingham. From Hingham to Colombia Grain near Meriweather road the road is dry/mostly dry.
US-2 going east of Havre is dry/mostly dry to where Lodgpole Highway connects west of Dodson.
MT-223/St Joe Road and MT-232/Wildhorse Road going north of Havre are listed as wet/scattered wet from Havre to the Canadian border.
GREAT FALLS
5:42 pm: A no injury crash is listed on 33rd Avenue South in Great Falls.
Road conditions outside of Great Falls:
US-87/15th Street Northeast starting at US-87/10th Avenue South and headed out north of town is listed as slush/scattered slush on MDT’s Travel Info. The road becomes listed as wet/scattered wet as it reaches Loma and continues to Havre. The hi-line road report says US-87 from Great Falls to the Cascade/Choteau county line has snow and ice on the road and it is snowing.
US-87/10th Avenue South is listed as snow and ice on MDT and turns to scattered snow and ice after passing Stockett/Highwood Road and has reduced visibility the rest of the way.
I-15 headed north from Great Falls from just north of Vaughn to north of Dutton is dry/mostly dry. The road becomes snowy and icy from about collins to the south of Brady. From Brady to Conrad the road is wet/scattered wet and from Conrad to the border, the road is dry/mostly dry, cameras in the area showing little to no snow.
I-15 headed south from Great Falls from just north of Vaughn to north of Ulm is listed as wet/scattered wet. After Ulm to Cascade, low visibility and slush/scattered slush is reported. The road then becomes scattered snow and ice from Cascade to Siben.
HELENA
Chains are currently required for towing vehicles on Rogers Pass.
4:39 pm: No injury crash is listed on I-15 near mile marker 172 near Elkhorn.
5:33 pm: No injury crash on I-15 in the northbound lane in Helena at the crossroad of Prospect Avenue and I-15.
5:45 pm: A no injury crash on I-15 at mile marker 168 near Elkhorn.
5:49 pm: A no injury crash is listed on I-15 near mile marker 185 south of Helena.
Road conditions outside of Helena:
I-15 from Siben to Montana City is covered with scattered snow and ice. The road becomes covered with snow and ice from Montana City to Clancy. Scattered snow and ice is on the road again until Boulder where it lists the road as covered with snow and ice until Butte with low visibility. Elk Park cameras on MDT’s Travel Info say the air temperature is 15-degrees.
US-12 from west of Helena to Avon is covered with snow and ice. After Avon US-12 is listed as slush/scattered slush to Garrison.
US-287/US-12 has scattered snow and ice on the road leading east of Helena with low visibility all the way until the highways split apart at Townsend.
Montana Department of Transportation sent a road report for the area for conditions other than dry/mostly dry: