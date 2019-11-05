Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 2 TO 5 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&