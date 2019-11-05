GREAT FALLS - Talking with officials today the biggest confusion on this year’s ballot has come on the number of potential commissioners running and the length of the terms.
The commission rate is a four-year term and the public is voting for two candidates, not four candidates for two years.
Now if you think you have an error on your ballot don’t worry you still have time.
“Both locations are open until 8 o’clock if you made a mistake on your ballot if you did not get your ballot if you are not registered to vote we need to see you at exhibition hall so we can get registered or reissued a ballot,” said Rina Moore, Cascade County Clerk, and Recorder
Those locations are at the exhibition hall here at the Montana Expo Park and the Cascade County Elections Office located at 325 2nd Avenue North.
Now the most important thing to remember for tonight is that if you mailed in your ballot earlier this morning your vote will not count.
You will need to drive over to the exhibition hall and submit a new ballot.
Also, don’t forget to fill out a pink form if you are turning in a ballot for someone else.