Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON BENEATH SHOWERS... SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS AND EVEN AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM OR TWO ARE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS OVER NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. THESE SHOWERS OR STORMS COULD PRODUCE SUDDEN AND ERRATIC WIND GUSTS TO 35 TO 45 MPH. THOSE TRAVELING IN HIGH PROFILE OR LIGHT WEIGHT VEHICLES SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN AND ERRATIC WIND GUSTS.