GREAT FALLS- The 2019-2020 season schedule for Eagle Mount Great Falls ski and snowboard program operating out of Showdown was announced, and with that announcement comes a call for volunteers.
According to a release from Eagle Mount, their ski and snowboard program works to help participants with physical, emotional, cognitive and/or behavioral disabilities receive state-of-the-art equipment and instruction.
Eagle Mount Great Falls says the ski and snowboard program serves 90 participants on average with the help of about 50 volunteers.
“Volunteers are the heart of what we are able to do. Without the communities’ support, many would not have the opportunity to experience skiing or snowboarding. A sport that some take for granted,” said Stephanie Richardson, Program Coordinator with Eagle Mount. “We are committed to providing opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities on the slopes.”
Training for new volunteers will be Thursday, January 2 at the Eagle Mount Activity Center from 6 pm to 8 pm. On-hill training will be Saturday and Sunday, January 4 and 5 at Showdown from 9:30 to 4.
Volunteers will be trained to help and assist participants who do not fit into a typical ski or snowboard lesson at Showdown.
Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old, an intermediate to an advanced level skier or boarder and must complete the Eagle Mount Ski/Board dry land and on hill training.
For more information about volunteering or to register, you can go to the Eagle Mount Great Falls website here or call 406-454-1449.