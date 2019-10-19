Volunteers helping clean up yards around Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- Volunteers from all over the Electric City got together in an effort to help out the elderly by cleaning up their yards.
The volunteers got together early in the morning with lists of different homes they planned to target, and specific tasks to complete for each home's individual needs. Some of the tasks included raking, yard cleanup and moving waste to the curb for proper disposal.
One volunteer tells us just how important it is to lend a helping hand.
“It feels great it’s a great opportunity to get out in the community to get together and get to know each other and build those bonds with others.” Said volunteer Dante Martell.
The event was hosted by United Way as part of their 'Day of Caring' event, and in total, 80 volunteers came together to help out those in need.