Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES ACROSS THE LITTLE BELTS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH AT TIMES MONDAY. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW SHOWERS WILL DEVELOP SUNDAY EVENING WITH PERIODS OF SNOW CONTINUING ACROSS THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. SNOW SHOWERS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&