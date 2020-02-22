GREAT FALLS - Service animal fraud can spread stigma and cause issues in the community, especially after one dog that allegedly wore a fake service vest attacked a veteran over a week ago. On Saturday, one organization wanted to set the record straight and show people how they're more than just a vest.
Everyone at the seminar got to interact with puppies in training, as trainers with Big Sky Chapter Canine Companions for Independence explained what makes service dogs different from other support animals.
On top of different access rights to public & private spaces, they typically go through thousands of hours worth of coaching to help those with disabilities live their lives just a little easier.
"You and I, we can bend over and pick up something that we drop very easily, we can open our own doors. [People living with disabilities] can't,” said Kim Monroe, the president of CCI’s Big Sky Chapter, “and so that dog gives them independence and freedom, and allows them to be in public, feeling safe, decreasing their anxiety, especially [for] our veterans with PTSD."
As a result of all that training, service dogs are typically calm in most, if not all situations, said Monroe.
