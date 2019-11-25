Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE WITH BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW REDUCING VISIBILITY TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. WINDS COULD GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WEST OF INTERSTATE 15 WITH UP TO 18 INCHES ALONG THE IMMEDIATE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. 3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION EAST OF INTERSTATE 15. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&