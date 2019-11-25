NEW INFORMATION:
Great Falls Police Department is now saying officers responded to an armed suspect on the 1300 block of 3rd Alley Northwest. The end result is an officer involved shooting. While no officers were reported hurt during the incident, it is still unclear as to whether or not anyone else was.
GFPD reports the scene is safe and there is no further threat to to the community. Here is their updated post from Facebook:
UPDATE 5:06PM - Today at approximately 3:45pm officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Great Falls Police Department, were involved in a situation with an armed suspect in the 1300 block of 3rd Alley Northwest. The incident resulted in an officer involved shooting.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, the scene is safe, and there is no further threat to the community.
We appreciate the community’s support. You may expect to see police in the area for some time, please continue to avoid the area
According to a Facebook Post from GFPD:
INCIDENT IN PROGRESS - We are working a potentially volatile incident in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. Community members may see an increased police presence. We ask you to please avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it comes in.