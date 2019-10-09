GREAT FALLS - As the saying goes, “Patience is a Virtue.” This was proved Wednesday after an army veteran in the Electric City finally received his Bronze Star; a recognition that was in the works for nearly 50 years.
Al Shryer completed two tours in the Vietnam War. On his second tour, his commanding officers wrote a letter commending Shryer and recommending him to receive the prestigious award. But, somewhere along the way, the paperwork got lost.
“I actually didn't find out until about a year ago, probably because I had to get my 2-14 [military form] out for something,” said Shryer. “I don't remember what it was, and I was just reading through it and I went whoa, a Bronze Star, didn’t know I had it.
Senator Steve Daines, who presented the Bronze Star, played an important role in making sure Shryer received the award that was so long overdue.
KFBB will have a more on the army veteran in the coming week. To keep on top of that story and more, you can check our website in the coming days, watch our afternoon/evening newscasts and take a look at our official Facebook page.