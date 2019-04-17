With over 700 million dollars already raised for the rebuilding of notre dame the next step is going to be gathering 3-d models to recreate this place of history. One of these 3-d maps actually comes from a video game released in 2014.
Assassins creed unity, the game is based in France during the French revolution and includes a fully-Explore able Notre Dame.
president of the (attitudes) Add-A-Tudez Entertainment Company based here in great falls Josh Hughes told us how video games are changing the way we look at culture.
“I really love how video games and virtual reality can work together to be empathy tools and preservation tools i'm so excited you know its terrible and heart breaking that Notre Dame burned but I am excited to see that people through this can see the lenses of art can save the world.”
Assassin’s Creed has been evolving over the years with many different variations spanning all over time and history.
Hughes went on to tell me “that’s when they did a game set in France with assassins creed unity and it was highly detailed to the point where they actually completely recreated Notre Dame which means now in this rebuilding process for Notre Dame they have a full 3-d recreation that was as true to life as possible for that game.”
With games over the last several years pulling from historical moments and locations only time will tell if another game can be used to save history.