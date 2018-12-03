One man is accused of beating a woman so severely her broken rib punctured one of her lungs and caused it to collapse. Charging documents say the woman was found standing in the street, bleeding and crying for help on December 1, 2018.
When police contacted the woman, she was transported to Benefis for her injuries. A witness told officers they say the victim crying in the street and James Houston Parker was standing on the front step of a home, yelling profanities at the woman. An officer tried to contact Parker, but Parker retreated back into the home and locked the front door.
Police say there was a brief standoff before Parker came outside and was placed under arrest.
Another witness told police she heard yelling and pounding in the back room of the home where she then saw Parker on top of the victim , punching her in the face and body.
Parker's criminal history includes three dismissed domestic violence cases and resisting arrest. He is now charged with Aggravated Assault, Partner or Family Member Assault, and Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.