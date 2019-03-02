UPDATE: (2:55pm 3/4/19)
According to Cascade County Undersheriff Cory Reeves, the victim in Saturday's house fire has been identified as 72-year-old Wayne Edward Jensen.
In a press release, the fire marshal stated the fire began in the living room where Jensen was found, and the fire is possibly due to a dropped cigarette.
Jensen's body will be transported to Missoula for an autopsy.
GREAT FALLS - One Person is dead after a house fire started early Saturday morning.
The home was located on the 1200 block on 2nd Avenue South, according to Great Falls Police. Officials have not been able to identify the victim or the exact cause of the fire.
This is a developing story, and we will keep you up to date with more information as it comes into our newsroom.