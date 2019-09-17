GREAT FALLS- A new study is revealing more veterinarians across the nation are committing suicide.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention says they are 2 to 3 times more likely to take their own lives when compared to the general population.
This has actually been a problem for quite some time now, so much so, mental health resources are provided for vets at their bi-annual conferences
Some of the reasons veterinarians are seeing an increase in suicide rates are financial debt they can't pay off, long hours of work, constantly dealing with serious issues and deaths, as well as, 'compassion fatigue,' after talking with a family. At the end of the day, most vets are just asking for you to return the favor by showing them some compassion and understanding as well.
“A lot of what we get is comments about, oh, my vet is money hungry, all they want is money; and really, that's not at all true. I think a lot of us would do this for free is we didn't have to pay for our homes, and our food, and our children, and our own pets,” explains Anna Sims, a veterinarian at Associated Veterinary Services.
Social media also adds to the stress with many clients posting about their grievances and bad experience at the office.
So far, Anna hasn't heard anything about veterinarians dealing with this issue in Great Falls, but has been told the issue is continuing to get worse across Montana as a whole.
One of the best things we can do is not only show your support, but keep the conversation going as well.