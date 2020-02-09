Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING, OR WILL BEGIN BY MIDNIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, EXCEPT UP TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL START TO DECREASE EARLY MONDAY MORNING, BUT IT WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&