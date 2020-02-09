GREAT FALLS – Community members from all walks of life came together Sunday at the Christ United Methodist Church to remember four U.S. Army chaplains from World War II, who despite religious differences, gave their lives to save crewmembers of a sinking ship nearly 80 years ago.
When a German submarine torpedoed the U.S.A.T Dorchester in 1943, Methodist minister Rev. George Fox, Jewish Rabbi Alexander Goode, Roman Catholic Priest Rev. John Washington and Reformed Church in America Minister Rev. Clark Poling helped as many as they could to evacuate.
The ‘Immortal Chaplains,’ as they were later called, preached courage while guiding soldiers and civilians alike to lifeboats, and even gave up their own life jackets when supplies ran out.
One witness named Private William Bednar, said he heard the chaplains voices among the panic and chaos.
“Their voices were the only thing that kept me going,” Bednar said.
Ultimately, the chaplains went down with the ship arm-in-arm, all while saying prayers and singing hymns. But in a time of religious divide, their brave actions left behind a shining legacy of unity, tolerance and acceptance. It's a legacy the Great Falls community has celebrated since at least 2011.
Chaplain Major Joseph Fisher, who serves as a deputy wing chaplain with Malmstrom Air Force Base’s 341st Missile Wing, has been a part of the celebrations for a while. He said the Four Chaplains set a fine example of acceptance and tolerance for communities today
"We may have differences of background, we may have even differences of opinion, even differences of our religious freedoms and the way that we worship,” said Fisher, “but these four were able to put those small things aside and unite.”
Even before that tragic day on Feb. 3, the chaplains were already friends, having met at Harvard university as they prepared for assignments in Europe before boarding the ill-fated ship.
If you would like to learn more about the Four Chaplains and the U.S.A.T Dorchester, you can more detailed information at The Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation’s website.