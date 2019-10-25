GREAT FALLS- There was a vehicle fire near Tri Hill Frontage Road in front of the Crystal Inn Friday afternoon.
What appears to be a silver Ram 3500 Bighorn was on fire between the Crystal Inn and the Conoco on 31st Street Southwest.
Photos from the scene show the truck's front hood open and what appears to be burn marks on the metal on and around the engine area.
Gore Hill Fire Rescue responded to the incident.
The fire is out and traffic is returning back to normal, but crews are still on the scene.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.