HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicles Department says it may face some delays and window closures on Monday, as its offices prepares for the installation of new computers.
If you’re headed down to the department, you can check wait lines through a webcam at the official Lewis and Clark county webpage before you leave.
You can also renew your tags online, if they haven’t expired yet. Additionally, you may put you renewals in a lock box located in the motor vehicle hall.
Finally, limited liability companies (LLCs) are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance for LLC title work each week, which frees up the motor vehicle windows for residents.
The department opens at 7:30 AM to accommodate people who need to get to work.
For more information, you can reach out to the Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department at (406) 447-8328.