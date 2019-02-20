The Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department is in desperate need of a new fire engine.
While it’s advised that most fire equipment is replaced after twenty years of service, Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department has managed to keep their old 1401 fire engine within codes for the past several years now.
However, with the engine being from 1987, its 31 year lifespan finally came to a close after an inspection held back in December of last year declared it unsafe.
Thankfully, the Vaughn Fire Chief stumbled upon two recently retired fire trucks from Great Falls Fire Rescue.
Originally, the two apparatuses were going to be put up for auction.
However, after talking with Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Hester, it was proposed to donate the two fire engines to the Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department.
One of the two fire engines needs some parts replaced in order operate properly.
As a result, the Vaughn Fire Department is considering the price of repairs in light of its $24,000 operating budget.
If the cost is too high, they’ll most likely give the fire apparatus to a sister station that has the funding to fix it.
Following a public hearing, the City Commission will vote whether or not to follow through with the decision.
If all goes well, the Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department could have two “new” fire engines by the end of March; changing the way they fight fires.
“Got a lot of volunteers, the problem is we don’t have enough seats to house all of the volunteers; so a lot of times we’ll end up having to carpool them out to the fire scene,” explains Ken Hanks, Vaughn Assistant Fire Chief.
Overall, the Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department is always in need of new equipment.
In fact, they’ve never actually had a piece of brand new equipment at their station.
Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department says the best way you can help is by either volunteering at the station or through monetary donations.
They could also use a 4x4 truck to be converted into a brush fire vehicle for wild fire season.