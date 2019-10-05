VAUGHN-the Vaughn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team was out filling the boot to support the muscular dystrophy association this afternoon.
Viewer Ken Hanks sent us pictures of the team taking donations.
The team was taking donations in Vaughn along Highway 89 today, clearly having some fun with it, all to benefit the MDA.
According to the MDA’s website the Fill the Boot Campaign has been going on for over 60 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters membership passing a resolution to support the fight against muscular dystrophy until treatments and cures are found. More than $26 million is raised each year to help MDA families.