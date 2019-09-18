GREAT FALLS- Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are looking for information after several FWP sites were spray-painted near Great Falls.
They say the graffiti is mostly blue and red hearts painted on at least six sites, including Giant Springs, Sluice Boxes, and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Parks.
Rock faces, road signs and wooden posts were spray-painted with the symbols over this summer.
If you have any information FWP asks that you call 1-800-TIPMONT (1-800-847-6668) or FWP Game Warden at 406-750-3574.
Calls are confidential and a reward is possible.