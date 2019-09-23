Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS 60 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME PERIOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&