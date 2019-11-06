GREAT FALLS- A Charter Communications utility work project is affecting traffic on Park Drive South, 1st Avenue South, 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Alley South.
The work will have 2nd Alley South between 2nd Street South and Park Drive South closed with detours on 1st Avenue south between Park Drive South and 1st Street South beginning November 7.
The utility work is expected to be completed on November 21 according to the City of Great Falls website.
Business and government buildings including the Police Station and Civic Center will still be able to be accessed.
For more information, you can call Charter Communications at 406-750-5190 or the City Engineers Office at 406-771-1258.