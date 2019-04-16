LINCOLN – Local authorities are preparing to host burning projects in the Ogden Mountain and Poorman Creek areas this spring, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HCL) will reportedly begin as soon as “weather and fuel conditions allow,” and is projected to continue throughout spring and early summer.”
From the USDA and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Lincoln Ranger District:
“The Helmville Face Wildlife Enhancement Project is located in the Ogden Mountain area. Multiple units are planned to be treated this spring, totaling 367 acres. This project is a joint effort between the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the HLC and is intended to enhance big game forage by reintroducing fire into a historically fire dominated ecosystem. These units are located approximately 12 miles west of Lincoln, adjacent to Forest Service Road #1163-Ogden Mountain Road.
The Poorman Creek Project area is located between Lincoln and Stemple Pass adjacent to County Road #601-Stemple Pass Road. Multiple units are planned to be treated this spring, totaling 655 acres. The units located in the areas of Long Gulch, Rochester Gulch, and Crater Mountain are intended to mitigate fuel hazards, bring back natural meadows to the area, and enhance big game forage. Treatment activities in this area also include collaborative efforts between the US Forest Service and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The units located in the areas of South Fork of Poorman Creek, Little Davis Gulch, Prickly Gulch, Mead Gulch, and Baldy Mountain, focus on the burning of grass parks and meadows to enhance big game forage.
We are also continuing to treat burn piles created from firewood cutting activity. Existing burn piles may be treated in the following areas: Flesher Pass, Stemple Pass, Alice Creek, Dalton Mountain, Beaver Creek, Moose Creek, and Ogden Mountain. All of these piles are located next to roads across the District.
All burning will be conducted under the terms and conditions of a permit from the Montana State Department of Environmental Quality, which includes requirements to minimize the impacts of smoke to the public. Ignition will take place only if operational safety, air quality parameters, weather and fuel moisture conditions can be attained.
As the District moves closer to appropriate burning conditions, the media and public will be notified with the specific details (location, acres, etc.) of that particular prescribed burn.”
For more information and updates, you can visit HLCNF Facebook page or follow their Twitter at @LewisandClarkNF