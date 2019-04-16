Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET... A FAST MOVING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PRIMARILY RAIN TO ELEVATIONS BELOW 5500 FEET AND SNOW TO ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. SNOW COULD MIX IN WITH THE RAIN AT LOWER ELEVATIONS IN THE HEAVIER BURSTS OF PRECIPITATION, BUT NO ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON GRASSY SURFACES. ROAD SURFACES COULD BECOME SLICK DUE TO SLUSHY SNOW, ESPECIALLY AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS LIKE KINGS HILL PASS.