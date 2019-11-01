GREAT FALLS- A two-vehicle accident had US-87 west of Geyser closed Friday morning.
The Montana Department of Transportation tweeted at 9:50 am Friday about the incident on US-87 at milepost 16 five miles west of Geyser.
The Department of Transportation says the incident started at 9:44 am and updated the incident at 10:51 am saying there is single lane traffic in the area.
The marker has since been cleared from the MDT Travel Info website.
The DOJ Incident Report lists the crash as an injury crash, however, the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.
We will update this article as we learn more about the incident.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH LANE CLOSURE on US-87 5 MILES WEST OF GEYSER at milepost 16.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 1, 2019
Article updated 2:58 pm with updated info from MDT Travel Info.