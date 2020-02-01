GREAT FALLS- US-87 has been shut down north of Great Falls.
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says US-87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton is closed due to extreme winds.
There are 7 vehicles involved in an incident on US-87 with at least five injuries confirmed.
Everyone who is injured is being transported to a safer place.
All northbound traffic is asked to turn around.
The MDT Travel Info map is reporting a fire and high winds causing low visibility.
MDT says US-87 will be closed until further notice. People are asked to find an alternate route.
The post from CCSO:
Alert!!! Highway Closure:
Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton is closed due to extreme winds. This is a very dangerous situation so please no attempts to travel at this time. There have already been several accidents and conditions are not only very dangerous for travelers, but for all of our first responders who are responding to these accidents.
-Sheriff Jesse Slaughter