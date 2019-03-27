UroLift: A new prostate treatment at Benefis Health System

GREAT FALLS - It's called UroLift Symptom Treatment. It's a new minimally invasive treatment for patients with an enlarged prostate, and it's accessible to you right here in the Electric City at Benefis Health System.
Here’s what makes this treatment unique.
Doctors say it has fewer side effects than a traditional enlarged prostate surgery has.
Urologists say patients who get this treatment no longer need ongoing medication to treat their condition. Those who take medication may have side effects or experience partial relief. Those who get surgery can have a difficult time recovering or cause sexual dysfunction.
"So it's a scope that goes into the urethra, and you go up to the level of the prostate, and they're implants you put into the prostate glands,” said Dr. Morris Jessop, a urologist at Benefis Health System.
So far Dr. Morris Jessop says this treatment has already helped dozens of men in Great Falls. Now, enlarged prostate is commonly known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BHP, and it's one of the most common issues aging men face. This is why doctors say you should make sure you're receiving your yearly checkups.
For more information on Urolift, you can visit Benefis' site here.