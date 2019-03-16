Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&