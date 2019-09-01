GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Police and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office will be making a request at the commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday to acquire new equipment focused on improving safety for officers and the community.
The request includes using grant funds to purchase Nighthawk Launchable Stop Sticks for G.F.P.D. and Watch Guard Mobile Digital Video Systems for C.C.S.O.
Night Hawk Launchable Sticks are a deployable spike strip used to stop suspects from fleeing in motor vehicles.
The devices can be deployed from the side of roadways with officers standing back up to twelve feet keeping them at a safe distance.
For C.C.S.O, the Watch Guard Video Systems will be used as dash cameras to record and retain evidence of the staff and civilians.
The grant would give $10,475 to C.C.S.O and $15,714 to G.F.P.D.