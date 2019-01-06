Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 9 INCHES AT RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...MAINLY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FOR SPECIFIC ROAD AND TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MONTANA, DIAL 5 1 1. &&