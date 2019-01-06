(UPDATE 1/7/2018): The body of the 35-year-old male of Choteau, Eric Steven Greyn has been identified.
Currently, Greyn's body is being transported to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.
Teton County Sheriff says drugs and alcohol did not play a factor.
GREAT FALLS- An avalanche in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest 25 miles west of Choteau, killed a snowmobiler yesterday afternoon.
About thirty people responded to the Teton area and its right here in this little area on this map, and that includes MHP and the Teton County Sheriff.
According to Choteau Acantha, the name and age of the deceased individual hasn’t been released. But, we do know an emergency call came in at 4:11 p.m. Rescue crews were able to recover the victim, who had sustained serious injuries in the avalanche.
We haven't been told if alcohol or drugs played a factor. County representatives say they plan to hold a debriefing for responders later this week to help them cope with this tragic accident.