UPDATE - Sherwin Williams paint store located at 925 10th Ave S remains closed after heavy snow buildup and ice cause the roof to partially cave in.
Great Falls Fire Rescue tells us this could have easily happened to anyone's roof.
Sherwin Williams will not open until the roof is fixed and the building is deemed safe. There is no timeline on when that will be.
GFFR says if you think there might be damage to your roof, give them a call at 406-727-8070 and they will come check it out.
GREAT FALLS- According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Firefighters are on the scene of a partial structure collapse at 10th Ave South, between 9th St and 10th St South due to snowload. The public is asked to avoid the area.
