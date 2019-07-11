UPDATE - 10:30 AM: Scott Jons with Malmstrom AFB Fire department tells KFBB, people can smell smoke but they cannot determine where it's coming from.
Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and MAFB FD remain on scene, all other units have been canceled.
CASCADE COUNTY - Skyline Veterinary Clinic is being evacuated after reports of smoke just before 10:00am today.
Black Eagle, Gore Hill and Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Departments were called to the scene.
There have been no reported injuries. We have a reporter on scene and will bring you more details as we learn them.