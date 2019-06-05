UPDATE: MHP tells KFBB no injuries were reported in this mornings accident involving a semi and a car.
The semi was heading north on I-15, travelling at a slower speed. The driver of the car didn't realize how slow the semi was going and rear ended the truck.
MHP tells us the driver of the car was playing with his radio and drinking coffee, and that could be what lead to the accident.
One lane remains open on the interstate. MHP is expected to have both lanes open and back to normal by 11 am.
CASCADE COUNTY: Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a semi versus car on I-15 northbound at mile marker 296, just north of Vaughn.
MHP is on scene and Vaughn Fire Rescue has also been called out. There have been no reports on any type of injuries or what exactly caused the crash.
One lane is open on the interstate. MHP is asking that you slow down and you go through the area.
