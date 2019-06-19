GREAT FALLS – Police and officials with Animal Control are looking for a snake that went missing Wednesday around Fourth Ave North and 25th Street.
Authorities say the red tail boa constrictor is a few feet long; an update says the animal is not 5-feet-long as originally reported.
Red-tail boa constrictors do prey on small animals and may travel up trees or hide in dark places. Some potential hiding spots include sheds, under porches or vehicles and tall plants.
Boa constrictors are usually not dangerous to humans, but if you see it, do not touch it and call the city's non-emergency hotline at 406-727-7688.