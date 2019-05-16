KALISPELL - Two 18-year-old women from Great Falls are dead after a crash on Highway 2 near West Glacier, Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol officers said the two teens and a one-year-old child were in a Chevy Spark travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when the car crossed the center line, hit a guardrail and lost a tire.
The car then reportedly swerved back into traffic. A Ford Transit traveling westbound tried to avoid the car, but crashed into the Chevy nearly head-on.
Both 18-year-old women in the Chevy were killed. The one-year-old child did not have any serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was also uninjured.
The Flathead County Sheriff says the Chevy driver, Caitlin Benner, and her passenger, Vanessa Fitzgerald, died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.