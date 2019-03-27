UPDATE (Wed 11:04 AM) - Crystal was found safe near the east end of town around 10:55 AM, according to GFPD. She is safe and headed back to her mom before going to school.
GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department is looking for a child who went missing Wednesday morning.
From GFPD:
“MISSING CHILD ALERT! We are attemtping to locate 11 year old Crystal Reed. Crystal did not arrive at school this morning and was last seen in the 300 block of 4th St South walking northbound at approximately 8:30 this morning. If you have any information about Crystal's whereabouts or if you have seen her today, please call 911 immediately.
CRYSTAL REED
- 11 year old white female
- Blue Eyes
- Brown Curly Hair
- 5' Tall
- 200 pounds
- Wear Glasses
Last seen wearing:
- Tan or gray knee length jacket
- White t-shirt
- Blue jeans
- Dark shoes
- Purple or pink backpack”