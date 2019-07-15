UPDATE - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Jonna has been found safe:

Jonna Jan Fish has been located and is safe at this time. Thank you for sharing our post and assisting us in locating her. Your efforts are appreciated.

BROWNING: An attempt to locate has been issued for a young girl from Browning. Jonna Jan Fish was last seen on Tuesday, July 9.  

Jonna is 5 feet 128 lbs.  

BLES Facebook post

BLES did not provide more information in its social media post.

You're asked to call BLES at 338-4000 if you have any information on Jonna's whereabouts. 

