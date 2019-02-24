UPDATE: The Department of Justice says Manyguns has been found. His family has confirmed with KFBB he was discovered dead today. While it has not yet been confirmed by authorities, those family members tell us Manyguns froze to death. They also say his body is being sent for an autopsy to determine exactly how he died.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services issued an attempt to locate for 22-year-old Wayne Roy Manyguns.
According to the BLES, Wayne Manyguns was last seen on Thursday, February 21.
Manyguns is approximately 6’2″, 140 pounds.
He has brown eyes and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans when he left a residence on Medicine Road by foot. He may be traveling to Lame Deer.
If you see Manyguns or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Dispatch Center at 406-338-4000.
The Montana DOJ issued an advisory on Monday saying his whereabouts are still unknown:
"A statewide Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Wayne Many Guns, a 22 year old American Indian male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a green sweater and blue jeans. Wayne was last seen on February 21st, and he may be attempting to travel from Browning to Lame Deer. He has no vehicle and his judgement may be impaired, he could possibly be exposed to harsh winter conditions, Any information, please contact Blackfeet Tribal Police at 406 338-4000."