UPDATE Wed 11:34 - In an interview with officers, Short said he was upset with his roommate before Tuesday's incident for "[hiding] his guns from him," according to charging documents.
Short said he had confronted him about the missing weapons with a pistol in his hand to scare him with the weapon.
When speaking with police, the roommate said Short threatened him with the weapon and pointed the pistol at him before pointing at himself, before pointing back at the roommate.
Short's bond has been set at $30,000. He may face court orders that prohibits the ownership or use of weapons and prohibits contact with his roommate, according to the documents. Short may also have to go through GPS monitoring, as part of the orders.
A Great Falls man was arrested following a standoff between him and law enforcement Monday afternoon.
Timothy Short, 31, is charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon, and has been taken to the Cascade County Adult Detention Center, according to Great Falls police.
Short had reportedly armed and barricaded himself inside a home within the 1700 block of Central Avenue. GFPD's High Risk Unit arrived on the scene after several negotiation attempts from police and the US Marshall Service failed.
Members of the HRU eventually persuaded Short to surrender, and he was taken into custody around 1:45 PM, according to GFPD.
No injuries were reported, and officers say there are no further threats to the community.
For more information, you can reach out to Sergeant Jim Wells at (406) 455-8522
GREAT FALLS -UPDATE: Great Falls police have blocked off Central Avenue between 17th and 19th Street as well as the 1800 block between 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue.
Police, US Marshals, and Hostage Rescue were in the area and heavily armed; surrounding the house on the corner of 18th St S.
While the area was completely blocked off, it is now open to the public.
Neighbors claim the neighborhood is typically quiet and uneventful and this is the first time an incident like this has ever happened.
However, one resident says the incident started much earlier in the morning.
"I was making coffee and standing at my kitchen window and I heard the suspect yell at his brother, 'Where are my guns? Why are they in the car? I'm the only one in the house who has guns,' " explains Serena Steffenson, a neighbor to the house in question.
According to a GFPD officer, no one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.
