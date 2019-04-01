UPDATE: 04-01-19:
Today our reporter Nicholas Berger had a chance to speak with the defendant Tyler Hinson, here's what he had to say.
"I want to say scared but it was more I was just worried about all the people that were here. There was babies in the house and then my dad had his hands on somebody that had the machete--- yeah, it was just a lot and overwhelming.," explains Hinson.
Thomas Hinson, Tyler's father, suffered a face laceration and broken nose as a result of the confrontation.
According to Tyler, he is expected to make a full recovery.
According to police reports, one of the assailants, Cody Cabarett, suffered a gunshot wound as a result of Tyler repeatedly firing his .45 handgun at their car.
Carbarett's condition is unknown at this time.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it comes into our newsroom.
___________________________________________________________
GREAT FALLS- According to the Great Falls Police Department, one person is in jail this morning, April 1st after reports came in of possible shots fired and a disturbance at the 900 Block of 2nd Ave. S.
Police couldn't confirm if shots were fired, but reports started coming in around 7:05 last night, March 31st. This was a domestic-related issue and was related to ongoing issues between a couple of different parties.
Daniel Gregory, a 20-Year-Old male was arrested, charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, and is currently in jail. Tyler Hinsen, a 28-Year-Old male was charged with criminal endangerment, but was released from jail.
There were no major injuries, and no one was sent to the hospital. Not aware of any alcohol or drugs being involved. No threat to the public.