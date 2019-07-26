UPDATE Fri 12:10 PM - The grass Fire is now out in between mile markers 297 and 298 on I-15.
The Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department responded with One Brush Truck, spraying water and foam to put the fire out. Calls went out at 11:15 AM, and the blaze was extinguished by 11:45 AM.
About a quarter acre was burned.
KFBB has received reports of a grass fire by I-15 mile marker 297. Dispatch calls describe the blaze as being half the size of a football field.
A reporter is on their way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as we receive more information.