...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * TIMING...ANOTHER PERIOD OF WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW HUMIDITY IS POSSIBLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS ON LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&