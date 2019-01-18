(UPDATE 1/20/19 4:20 P.M.): Montana Department of Transportation tells KFBB River Drive is still closed off along the Missouri River where the Electric City Water Park and Great Falls Tribune is located.
However, the flood advisory for between Central Ave. and 1st Ave. N., has been lifted according to the Great Falls National Weather Service
(UPDATE 1/19/19 10:55 A.M.): A flood advisory is still in effect until tonight at 10:15 between Central Ave. and 1st Ave. N., and that's according to the Great Falls National Weather Service.
Montana Department of Transportation tells KFBB River Drive is still closed off along the Missouri River where the Electric City Water Park and Great Falls Tribune is located.
GREAT FALLS- Our Weather Authority Alert coverage continues as a flood advisory is in effect until tomorrow evening at 10:15 between Central Ave. and 1st Ave. N.
This, after an ice jam along the Missouri River forced people to take an alternative route early this morning. They told KFBB it's not unusual to see flooding in this area but it usually only happens once a year. Over the past three days these water levels right here along river drive north have risen 5 ft. resulting in an ice jam and, now minor flooding.
Warmer temperatures from earlier this week loosened up the ice creating a build up of water.
"With the cool down that we're experiencing now with those chunks of ice managed to jam up, and as a result they act like a damn, and cause the water behind the ice jam to begin the rise,” said Kieth Jaszka.
Businesses in the area are open however officials are unsure how long this road will remain closed. As always, they ask that you don't drive around these signs and avoid the area if possible. Now as for the next few days, if temperatures increase into this weekend, NWS says you may potentially see more flooding along rivers and streams. Be sure to stay safe out there.