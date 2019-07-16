VAUGHN - Firefighters found that the black smoke they saw was coming from a controlled burn, according to calls over the police scanner.
The crews have since been called off.
VAUGHN – Firefighting crews are responding to reports of a possible structure fire on 12th Street and 6th Avenue near Vaughn.
Vaughn Fire, Black Eagle and Gore fire departments are on their way to the scene.
KFBB has sent a reporter to learn more following multiple pages on the police scanner. We’ll update this story as we receive more information.