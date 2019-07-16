Breaking
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

VAUGHN - Firefighters found that the black smoke they saw was coming from a controlled burn, according to calls over the police scanner. 

The crews have since been called off. 

VAUGHN – Firefighting crews are responding to reports of a possible structure fire on 12th Street and 6th Avenue near Vaughn.

Vaughn Fire, Black Eagle and Gore fire departments are on their way to the scene.

KFBB has sent a reporter to learn more following multiple pages on the police scanner. We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

