UPDATE (2/20 6:15 pm) - Calls of the fire's rekindling went live over KFBB's pager, requesting crews from the Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department to respond.
We're reaching out to the fire department for more information, and will the latest as soon as it becomes available.
UPDATE (2/20 5:00 pm) - Plumes of smoke erupted from a trailer home Thursday afternoon on Cleveland Drive, as multiple agencies did what they could to contain the blaze.
The fire left noticeable damage behind, burning the home, yard grass and even nearby vehicles.
No humans were inside when calls for the fire came in around 1:00 pm, but the homeowner said his pet dogs did not survive the incident. Additionally, he said all electrical appliances were unplugged before his home caught alight.
It's still unclear what caused the fire as of the writing of this update, but investigators speculate it likely started around the home's wooden porch.
SUN PRAIRIE - Black Eagle, Vaughn, Sun River, and Gore Hill are all being paged to respond to a porch fire on Cleveland Drive.
Scanner traffic is now reporting that the fire has spread through more of the home. Someone did tell officers that there are possible multiple animals in the house. Two vehicles are also reported to have caught fire.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.