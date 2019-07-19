UPDATE Fri 6:34 PM - Faulty wiring on a dryer sparked a bag of wet towels on fire in a trailer home, according to crews that responded to the scene.
Smoke developed indoors as a result, but didn't spread to the rest of the structure.
Volunteer firefighters from Manchester and Black Eagle arrived first, followed by those from Vaughn Fire, who arrived with a firetruck as a precaution.
UPDATE Fri 6:02 PM - Rescue officials have cancelled the call for any firefighters heading to the scene.
VAUGHN – KFBB has just received reports of a structure fire on 200 Couch Avenue.
Vaughn, Black Eagle and Gore Hill fire departments are heading to the address after receiving the call around 5:40 PM Friday. People are currently evacuating the building, according to dispatch calls over the police scanner.
The size or source of the blaze is unknown at this time. A reporter is on their way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.