UPDATE - Malstrom AFB has confirmed that there was no active shooter on base Thursday. A routine exercise scenario was mistaken as a real-world shooter event, according to its official Facebook Page.
From Malstrom AFB:
"During a routine readiness exercise at Malmstrom AFB today, an exercise scenario was mistaken as a real-world active shooter event. The base implemented appropriate precautionary security measures until the mistake was verified. "After today's inadvertent incident I am confident that if these sorts of events happened in actuality, we have the right procedures in place to respond quickly to save lives and restore order. We are grateful for the local community and our law enforcement partners who are always ready to support if needed" said Col. Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing commander."
UPDATE - The All Clear has been announced for Malmstrom AFB.
The immediate threat has passed, according to a message sent to KFBB.
The Shelter-In-Place has been lifted for all schools across Great Falls.
At this time we cannot confirm if there was an active shooter. Public Affairs tells us there was an exercise going on in the same place where reports of the active shooter came from.
We'll continue to update you as we learn more.
GREAT FALLS - We've received several reports of a possible active shooter on Malmstrom AFB. Malmstrom Public Affairs tells KFBB the report came into the same place as an exercise is happening on base. The base is currently on lock down. All schools in Great Falls are in a Shelter-in-Place.