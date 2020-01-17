(UPDATE 01/18/2020) - After announcing a state of emergency Friday for an ice jam flood, conditions in the city of Choteau are starting to calm down, at least for the time being.
While some water from the Spring Creek did spread slightly towards the city's west side Friday evening, much of the flood froze overnight, with no new reports of property damage. City Mayor Chris Hindoien said the flood spills started working their way back into the creek by Saturday morning, with water flowing as fast as it can upstream, thanks to the warm sunshine.
"We are extremely glad to see the big red ball in the sky, sunshine. Not a cloud in the sky and it's a bright sunny day,” said Hindoien. “So that will help us even if the temperatures don't get above freezing. Just having sun out there, the heat from that will help us a great deal.”
However, the National Weather Service’s flood warning for the area remains, since any frozen sheets of ice can still melt from warmer temperatures in the next few days.
Some residents have suggested ways to get rid of the ice, but the city plans to keep a close eye on conditions before taking action to prevent accidentally moving the flood towards homes downstream beyond city limits.
As of the writing of this article, sewer lines on Choteau's east side are almost at maximum capacity as a result of the flood. With that in mind, city officials are asking homeowners in the area to limit activities that use water, like doing washing laundry or dishes.
TETON COUNTY - The city of Choteau announced a State of Emergency Friday as flood water continues rising from an ice jam in a local creek.
While the announcement was not an easy decision to make, In a Facebook post on the city’s official page, Mayor Chris Hindoien said it was necessary for resources and help on the county, state and federal level.
The situation was plain to see, with water flowing into the city’s park and even into people’s homes. Despite plenty of sunshine on Thursday, the frigid temperatures only added to Spring Creek's ice jam overnight, pushing water further across town into parks, roads and even a few homes.
"The one step we took [Thursday] during the day, we took ten steps back last night," said Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien.
It's the worst flood the city's seen since the mid-90s, according to Hindoien, with several streets closed off as a result. While some have found water flow in their crawlspaces for the past few days, the rising levels could threaten more houses. This is especially the case for those with basements, as flooding increases water pressure underground.
"I would tell you to get your valuables out of there, and do what you can to mitigate the water," said Hindoien, recommending homeowners to use water pumps if the flood seeps into their property.
A flood warning from the National Weather Service was originally issued on Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, it's been extended until further notice.
"We've had people who have lived here for 34 years and have never had water in their basements until this morning," said the mayor.
Additionally, there are reports of sewer overload in certain parts of the city, according to its social media. Because of this, officials are asking locals to limit the amount of activities that use water, like doing laundry, washing dishes, taking baths or even using the toilet.
Warmer temperatures on the way, but Choteau locals wouldn’t be out of the woods yet, since conditions may get worse before they get better within the next week.
"Water that's currently frozen in the streets, as the asphalt warms and it starts to melt, it's going to have to find a place to go as well," said Hindoien.
In the meantime, sandbags are available upon request from the Choteau City Hall, and whether you live there, or are just passing through, you're asked to report any signs of flooding to local authorities.
Anyone with questions can reach Mayor Hindoien directly at his email or at (406) 466-2510 during regular business hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.