UPDATE (11/30 6:03 pm) - In a written statement, the refinery confirmed a fire as the source of the smoke.
From Calumet Montana Refining:
Calumet Montana Refining has confirmed a fire has occurred at the Great Falls refinery. The fire is out, all refinery employees have been accounted for and there are no injures to report. There is no known threat to the community or the refinery at this time. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Calumet's top priority is the safety of our employees and the community.
UPDATE (11/30 4:39 pm) - The smoke has since cleared, and traffic has returned to normal.
No officials were seen at the site.
GREAT FALLS – KFBB received reports of yellow colored smoke coming from the Calumet Montana Refinery Saturday afternoon.
The reports started coming in a little after 3:30 pm Saturday.
In a call, a supervisor at the refinery couldn’t give an official comment, but said everyone at the site was safe.
The cause of the smoke is uncertain as of the writing of this article, but a reporter is heading to the scene to keep an eye on the situation. KFBB will update this story as it develops.